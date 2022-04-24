MINNEAPOLIS (AP)The Chicago White Sox placed outfielder Eloy Jimenez on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a right hamstring strain, an injury that is expected to cause him to miss six to eight weeks.

Jimenez was injured Saturday trying to beat out a ground ball.

”I think the big thing is tomorrow when he goes to Chicago and really gets an extensive exam,” manager Tony La Russa said. ”We’ll hope for the early indications.”

An update is expected to be provided Tuesday when the White Sox open a seven-game homestand.

”He’ll give us a boost because everybody will want to step up and fill in for him like what we did last year,” La Russa said. ”He’s got that kind of presence here. No one wants to let him down.”

A ruptured left pectoral tendon limited the oft-injured Jimenez to 55 games last season. He is hitting .222 through 11 games this season with one home run and seven RBIs.

Chicago has eight players on the injured list: Jimenez, pitchers Ryan Burr (right shoulder strain), Garrett Crochet (Tommy John surgery), Joe Kelly (right biceps nerve), Lance Lynn (right knee tendon tear), Jonathan Stiever (right lat surgery), third baseman Yoan Moncada (right oblique strain) and outfielder Yermin Mercedes (left hand fracture).

