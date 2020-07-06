White Sox announce revised 2020 regular season schedule

In association with Major League Baseball, the Chicago White Sox have announced their 60-game 2020 regular season schedule that takes into account changes made necessary by the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. The season opens Friday, July 24 at home against the Minnesota Twins and ends Sunday, September 27 against the Cubs, also at home. The White Sox will play the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday, August 13, in Dyersville, Iowa, at the site of the film “Field of Dreams.”
