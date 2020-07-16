Star 3B Yoán Moncada rejoins Chicago White Sox

CHICAGO (AP)Star third baseman Yoan Moncada has rejoined the Chicago White Sox after missing the start of their summer camp.

Moncada and pitcher Jose Ruiz were placed on the 10-day injured list last week because of unspecified ailments. While Moncada is in major league camp and Ruiz is going to work out at the team’s taxi-squad site in Schaumburg, the White Sox says it doesn’t mean they have been taken off the IL.

The 25-year-old Moncada was acquired in the December 2016 trade that sent Chris Sale to the Boston Red Sox. Long regarded as one of baseball’s top prospects, he broke out last season when he set career highs with a .315 batting average, 25 homers and 79 RBIs.

The Cuban slugger finalized a $70 million, five-year contract with the White Sox in March.

Manager Rick Renteria also is back with the team after leaving camp last week to go home to California for a family funeral.

