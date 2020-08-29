Royals’ Singer gets first look at White Sox

White Sox
Posted: / Updated:

Kansas City Royals rookie right-hander Brady Singer at last will face an unfamiliar lineup Saturday as he attempts to cool down the host Chicago White Sox.

After opposing the Minnesota Twins in his past three starts, Singer gets the novel — albeit daunting — assignment of trying to solve the White Sox, who drilled three more home runs Friday to earn their third straight victory and 10th win in 11 games.

Chicago leads the American League with 62 home runs in 32 games and has hit 51 home runs in August, matching the franchise record for a month previously set in July 2003 and August 2001. The White Sox sit in a three-way tie atop the American League Central with the Twins and Cleveland Indians.

Singer (1-3, 5.16 ERA) has allowed seven home runs in 29 2/3 innings this season, including two homers on the other side of Chicago during an Aug. 4 road loss to the Cubs. A scheduling quirk of the condensed 2020 campaign hardly did Singer any favors after the visit to Wrigley Field.

Singer defeated the Twins with five innings of two-run ball on Aug. 9, but he lost his past two starts against them, allowing a total of seven runs and 10 hits in 9 2/3 innings. Eddie Rosario hit a three-run, first-inning home run against Singer on Aug. 22 to quickly derail the rookie’s most recent outing.

“It’s definitely a challenge,” Kansas City manager Mike Matheny said of facing a team three starts in a row. “I was confident he was going to mix it up down in the zone. He’s been effective with the high strikes, and he did make some good pitches down in the zone. But they were ready.”

After allowing just one first-inning run in his first five starts, Singer yielded three on Saturday. Singer credited the Twins’ disciplined approach at the plate, a factor that contributed to him throwing his newly tweaked changeup only twice.

“I think they put some good at-bats together,” said Singer, who has yet to face the White Sox. “If anything, my off-speed pitches weren’t as good as I’d like them to be.”

Right-hander Dylan Cease (4-2, 3.13 ERA) will look to close a sterling August on a high note as he gets the start for Chicago.

Over five starts this month, Cease is 4-1 with a 2.15 ERA with 21 strikeouts in 29 1/3 innings. He started his run with a road win against the Royals on Aug. 2, spacing two runs on five hits in six innings with one walk and four strikeouts.

Cease had won four consecutive decisions before a tough-luck loss Sunday against the Cubs, when he gave up two runs in six innings en route to a 2-1 defeat. He is 1-1 with a 4.50 ERA in two career starts against the Royals with 11 strikeouts in 12 innings.

White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu enters Saturday on an 11-game hitting streak while left fielder Eloy Jimenez has hit safely in eight straight games.

Royals left fielder Alex Gordon went 3-for-5 Friday to snap an 0-for-13 slide. Jorge Soler and Whit Merrifield homered for Kansas City.

The Royals have lost each of their four games against the White Sox this season.

–Field Level Media

Share this story

Blackhawks

More Blackhawks

White Sox

More White Sox

Northwestern

More Northwestern

Masters Report

More Masters Report
WhiteSox-ColumnTop
WGN Radio 720 is The Voice of the White Sox

Andy Masur and Darrin Jackson bring you every game. Pregame with Mark Schanowski or Mark Carman begins 35 minutes before first pitch, with full postgame coverage after the the final out.

White Sox Weekly
Results and Schedule
Standings
Team Stats
Transactions and Injuries
White Sox Radio Network Affiliates

Due to Major League Baseball restrictions, White Sox games are only available on-air on 720 WGN. Online listeners will hear alternate programming. Games are also available via the MLB At Bat app and Gameday Audio. Details are at whitesox.com or mlb.com.
More Home Page Top Stories