‘I’m ready to get back and get out there’ – Andy Masur catches up with White Sox pitcher Dylan Cease

White Sox
Posted: / Updated:

Chicago White Sox’s Dylan Cease (84) pitches in the third inning of a spring training baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Phoenix, Ariz. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

WGN Radio’s Andy Masur talks with White Sox pitcher Dylan Cease about how Spring Training was going up until it was suspended, how he’s been spending his time since then, and his outlook for when teams are able to resume on-field activity.

