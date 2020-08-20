Homer-happy White Sox eye sweep of Tigers

The Chicago White Sox have belted 14 home runs during a four-game winning streak. With every blast comes a jubilant eruption from the White Sox dugout.

“They definitely bring the energy,” Chicago right-hander Dylan Cease said of his teammates. “This is the most entertaining team I’ve ever been on, especially when we hit bombs and everyone freaks out. It’s pretty awesome.”

The host White Sox will look to keep slugging and smiling Thursday afternoon as they go for a four-game sweep of the reeling Detroit Tigers, who have lost eight in a row.

Chicago would move a season-high four games above .500 with a victory.

Detroit, which raced to a 9-5 start, is looking to avoid its first nine-game skid since losing 10 in a row in May 2019.

Jose Abreu and Edwin Encarnacion smacked solo home runs in the eighth inning Wednesday as the White Sox rallied for a 5-3 victory.

Encarnacion hit a solo shot earlier in the game, and teammates enjoyed themselves as they watched and mimicked the designated hitter trot around the bases in his familiar “parrot” manner. Encarnacion bends his right arm and keeps it parallel to the ground while circling the bases.

“We’re having a lot of fun,” Anderson said. “We’re grown men. Everybody’s got kids, but we’re also in the dugout having fun with our teammates, man. I think that’s what it’s about, especially with baseball because the game is long and some people have a short attention span.

“If you’re doing something funny or something that’s exciting, show you’re smiling and having fun, then it brings some light into their day other than just watching the pitch and the batter hit and just defensive play. Bring some fun into it.”

The Tigers will try to get a win before traveling to Cleveland, which has defeated Detroit 20 straight times.

First baseman Jeimer Candelario provided a jolt at the top of the Detroit lineup Wednesday, going 2-for-3 with a double and a three-run home run as he moved to the leadoff spot.

“Candy’s been having better at-bats,” Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire said. “He’s not afraid to take pitches. We’ll see how it works out. As far as on-base percentage, he fits the bill.”

Second baseman Jonathan Schoop is 6-for-11 with a solo home run in the first three games of the series.

Right-hander Lucas Giolito (1-2, 4.88 ERA) is set to start for the White Sox as he seeks his first win since Aug. 4. Giolito took the loss in the opener of a doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday, yielding five runs on six hits with two walks and five strikeouts.

Giolito is 4-2 with a 4.93 ERA in seven career starts against the Tigers.

Tigers starter Spencer Turnbull (2-1, 2.78 ERA) will aim to rebound from a rough outing Saturday against Cleveland, when he allowed three runs on six hits in 4 2/3 innings with four walks and three strikeouts. In two career starts against the White Sox, Turnbull is 0-1 with a 5.40 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 8 1/3 innings.

White Sox manager Rick Renteria said the right hand soreness that caused outfielder Luis Robert to leave Tuesday’s game is “nothing of significant seriousness,” and Robert could return as early as Thursday.

