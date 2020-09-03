Highlights: Minnesota Twins 8 – Chicago White Sox 1 – 9/2/20

MINNEAPOLIS (AP)Josh Donaldson returned from the injured list with two hits and two RBIs for the Minnesota Twins, who backed Jose Berrios with three home runs and beat the Chicago White Sox 8-1 on Wednesday night.

Jake Cave and Miguel Sano hit solo shots, Eddie Rosario had a two-run homer and Berrios (3-3) pitched six sharp innings for the Twins. Two of Chicago's four errors directly contributed to Minnesota's highest score in 19 games.