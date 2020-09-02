Highlights: Minnesota Twins 3 – Chicago White Sox 2 – 9/1/20

MINNEAPOLIS (AP)Byron Buxton returned with a bang and so did Michael Pineda, rallying the Minnesota Twins past the Chicago White Sox 3-2 on Tuesday night to snap a six-game losing streak.

Buxton came off the injured list and had two hits, including the go-ahead single in the seventh inning. The Gold Glove center fielder also robbed Edwin Encarnacion of a home run in the sixth.