Highlights: Cleveland Indians 5 – Chicago White Sox 4 – 9/24/20

Many socially distanced Chicago baseball fans envisioned a dazzling encounter between the Cubs and host White Sox when the truncated schedule pitted the teams against each other for the final weekend of the regular season.

To be sure, a pair of postseason bubble-bound ballclubs will be meeting at Guaranteed Rate Field, but with the Cubs and White Sox losing a combined 11 of 13 games entering Friday, this arguably feels more like a time to exhale than exclaim.