Highlights: Cleveland Indians 5 – Chicago White Sox 4 – 8/9/20

CHICAGO (AP)Delino DeShields snapped a tie with a perfectly placed squeeze bunt in the 10th inning, and the Cleveland Indians topped the Chicago White Sox 5-4 on Sunday night.

DeShields' bunt drove in Jose Ramirez, who started the inning on second as part of baseball's extra-inning rule for the pandemic-shortened season. Mike Freeman added a two-out RBI single that gave Cleveland a 5-3 lead.