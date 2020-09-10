Highlights: Chicago White Sox 8 – Pittsburgh Pirates 1 – 9/9/20

PITTSBURGH (AP)James McCann went deep twice for the first multi-homer game of his seven-year career as the White Sox drilled Pittsburgh 8-1 Wednesday on a night the Pirates honored Hall of Fame outfielder Roberto Clemente.

Each member of the Pirates and other Puerto Rican-born players across the major leagues wore Clemente's long-retired No. 21 jersey in tribute to the icon, who died in a plane crash at age 38 on New Year's Eve 1972 while delivering relief supplies to earthquake victims. A large ''21'' was mowed into the grass in right field below the 21-foot high Clemente Wall and not far from the Roberto Clemente Bridge that connects PNC Park's North Shore neighborhood with downtown.