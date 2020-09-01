Highlights: Chicago White Sox 8 – Minnesota Twins 5 – 8/31/20

MINNEAPOLIS (AP)Luis Robert hit a tying homer in the seventh inning and the go-ahead double in the ninth, and the Chicago White Sox took the AL Central lead into September by rallying past the skidding Minnesota Twins 8-5 on Monday night.

The afterglow from Lucas Giolito's no-hitter faded fast, as the right-hander fell behind 4-0 in his follow-up start, but the White Sox (22-13) surged back to win for the 12th time in 14 games. They're in sole possession of first place for the first time this season, ahead of Cleveland (21-14) and Minnesota (20-16).