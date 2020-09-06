Highlights: Chicago White Sox 8 – Kansas City Royals 2 – 9/6/20

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP)Edwin Encarnacion hit a three-run homer, Dallas Keuchel threw five scoreless innings and the Chicago White Sox beat the Kansas City Royals 8-2 on Sunday to complete a four-game sweep.

Keuchel (6-2) left the game with lower back stiffness after throwing a few warmup pitches before the sixth inning. He threw 49 pitches, allowed two hits and struck out two.