Highlights: Chicago White Sox 7 – Detroit Tigers 2 – 8/17/20

CHICAGO (AP)Tim Anderson hit a pair of home runs, including his second to lead off the game against starter Matthew Boyd in six days, and the Chicago White Sox coasted to a 7-2 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Monday night.

Luis Robert also hit two home runs for Chicago (12-11), which had six in the game and 10 in their last two. It won for the fourth time in the last six tries to move back over the .500 mark.