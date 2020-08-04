Highlights: Chicago White Sox 6 – Milwaukee Brewers 4 – 8/3/20

MILWAUKEE (AP)Jose Abreu hit a tying, two-run homer in the seventh inning, Leury Garcia scored on a wild pitch in the eighth and Yoan Moncada added a solo shot in the ninth to lift the Chicago White Sox over Milwaukee 6-4 in the Brewers' belated home opener Monday night.

Milwaukee was set to open Miller Park for a weekend series against St. Louis, but that was postponed after numerous Cardinals tested positive for the coronavirus. The Brewers had been idle since Wednesday at Pittsburgh.