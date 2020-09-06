Highlights: Chicago White Sox 5 – Kansas City Royals 3 – 9/5/20

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP)Jose Abreu hit his 13th home run of the season in the first inning, Yasmani Grandal added a two-run shot, and the Chicago White Sox defeated the Kansas City Royals 5-3 Saturday night behind ace Lucas Giolito.

Abreu leads the majors with 40 RBIs in 40 games and extended his hitting streak to 19 games. His 425-foot, two-run homer pushed him past Baltimore's Anthony Santander for the longest streak this season.