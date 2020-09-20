Highlights: Chicago White Sox 5 – Cincinnati Reds – 9/19/20

Mark Carman has a jam packed show for White Sox fans on this edition of White Sox Weekly. First Carm recaps his dream gig of doing color commentary next to Andy Masur on Friday night's game against the Reds which featured the MLB debut of Garrett Crochet.

Crochet joins the show to talk about his debut and joining the White Sox in the midst of a playoff chase. Other guests who join the show include Darrin Jackson, Andy Masur and Scott Merkin.

You'll also hear highlight clips of Carm's big debut in the color chair throughout the show.