Highlights: Chicago White Sox 4 – Detroit Tigers 3 – 9/11/20

CHICAGO (AP)Eloy Jimenez hit a three-run homer in Chicago's four-run sixth inning, and the White Sox beat Detroit 4-3 on Friday night for their seventh straight win against the Tigers.

The AL Central-leading White Sox won for the sixth time in seven games overall, breaking through at the plate after they went hitless in the first five innings against Casey Mize. Evan Marshall (2-1), Codi Heuer and Alex Colome combined for 3 1/3 scoreless innings in relief of Lucas Giolito.