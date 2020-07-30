Highlights: Chicago White Sox 4 – Cleveland Indians 0 – 7/29/20

CLEVELAND (AP)Yasmani Grandal and Eloy Jimenez hit sacrifice flies and the Chicago White Sox, who couldn't do anything against Zach Plesac for eight innings, scored four runs in the ninth - three charged to ineffective Cleveland closer Brad Hand - to beat the Indians 4-0 on Wednesday night.

The Indians got eight terrific innings from Plesac, their No. 5 starter who truck out a career-high 11, shut out the White Sox on three hits and continued a strong run of Cleveland pitching to start the season.