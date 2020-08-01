Highlights: Chicago White Sox 3 – Kansas City Royals 2 – 7/31/20

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP)Adam Engel hit a three-run homer in the second inning Friday night, and that was all the offense the Chicago White Sox needed in a 3-2 win over Kansas City that spoiled the Royals' home opener.

''A lot of credit goes to our hitting coaches,'' Engel said. ''They worked with me a lot. Going into the season, we were looking for something that was repeatable and didn't require a lot of movement. I feel like it was a really good game plan.