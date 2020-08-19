Highlights: Chicago White Sox 10 – Detroit Tigers 4 – 8/18/20

CHICAGO (AP)Tim Anderson welcomed Tigers pitching prospect Tarik Skubal to the majors with a leadoff homer, and the Chicago White Sox beat Detroit 10-4 Tuesday night for their third straight win.

Anderson homered leading off the first for the second straight night and finished with four hits and three RBIs. The reigning AL batting champion raised his average to .379 with his second four-hit game this season - the other was against Detroit last week.