Highlights: Chicago White Sox 10 – Chicago Cubs 1 – 8/21/20

CHICAGO (AP)Jose Abreu hit two home runs and the surging Chicago White Sox went deep six times to back Dallas Keuchel in a 10-1 romp over the crosstown Cubs at Wrigley Field on Friday night.

The White Sox (16-11) pounded Jon Lester and matched a season high with their sixth straight win. They moved five games above .500 for the first time since they were 27-22 in 2016 with the victory over the NL Central leaders.