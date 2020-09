The Chicago Cubs clinched the National League Central on Saturday night despite losing to the Chicago White Sox, receiving some help when the St. Louis Cardinals lost about 300 miles away.

For the White Sox to join the Cubs as division champs when the regular season concludes Sunday, the White Sox will need to both help themselves and benefit from an outside boost -- defeat the Cubs and hope the Minnesota Twins lose at home to the Cincinnati Reds. If that scenario transpires, the White Sox (35-24) will be American League Central champs by virtue of owning the tiebreaker on the Twins.