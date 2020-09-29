Chisox ace Giolito loses bid for perfect game in 7th vs A’s

White Sox


OAKLAND, Calif. (AP)Chicago White Sox ace Lucas Giolito allowed a clean single up the middle to start the seventh inning, ending his bid for a perfect game against the Oakland Athletics in their playoff opener.

Tommy La Stella hit a single to become the first runner for the A’s on Tuesday.

Giolito pitched a no-hitter against Pittsburgh on Aug. 25. This start at the Coliseum was his postseason debut.

The White Sox lead 3-0 in Game 1 of the best-of-three series.

The late Roy Halladay of the Phillies in 2010 threw a perfect game in the regular season and then tossed a no-hitter against the Reds in the playoffs – the only person to have a regular-season and postseason no-hitter in the same year.

Halladay and Don Larsen, who pitched a perfect game for the Yankees in the 1956 World Series against Brooklyn, have the only two postseason no-hitters.

