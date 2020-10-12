Chicago White Sox and Manager Rick Renteria have agreed to part ways

Manager Rick Renteria #17 of the Chicago White Sox walks out to make a pitching change in the 7th inning against the Minnesota Twins during the Opening Day game at Guaranteed Rate Field on July 24, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. The 2020 season had been postponed since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

The Chicago White Sox have released the following:

WHITE SOX AND MANAGER RICK RENTERIA AGREE TO PART WAYS

CHICAGO – The Chicago White Sox and Manager Rick Renteria have agreed to part ways following the 2020 season, White Sox General Manager/Senior Vice President Rick Hahn announced today.

Renteria completed his fourth season as White Sox manager in 2020, leading the Sox to a 35-25 (.583) record and a tie for second place in the American League Central. The White Sox lost their best-of-three AL postseason Wild Card series in three games to the Oakland Athletics. In his four seasons (2017-20) at the helm, Renteria guided the White Sox to a 236-309 (.436) combined mark and one postseason appearance.

Renteria became the 40th manager in White Sox history when he was hired on October 3, 2016 to replace Robin Ventura.  He originally joined the Sox as bench coach on November 10, 2015.

Renteria, who also managed the Chicago Cubs in 2014, owns a 309-398 (.437) record in his five seasons as a major league manager.

The status of the coaching staff will be determined moving forward and in consultation with the team’s next manager.

