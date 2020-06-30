Andy Masur joins the White Sox Radio announcing team for the 2020 season

The Chicago White Sox and WGN Radio announced today that veteran broadcaster Andy Masur will join Darrin Jackson in the booth for broadcasts on WGN Radio and the White Sox Radio Network during the 2020 season. Here’s the official tweet from the White Sox announcing the news:
720 WGN is The Voice of the White Sox
White Sox Weekly
Results and Schedule
Standings
Team Stats
Transactions and Injuries
White Sox Radio Network Affiliates
Due to Major League Baseball restrictions, White Sox games are only available on-air on 720 WGN. Online listeners will hear alternate programming. Games are also available via the MLB At Bat app and Gameday Audio. Details are at whitesox.com or mlb.com.