Tim Paul, the President of the Board for Raue Center for the arts and the co-owner of Piano Trends Music & Band. Chris gives us the history of the Raue Center, the programs they offer, and some star-studded acts coming to Raue this year. After the break, Tim changes his hat to co-owner of Piano trends, a small music store with a rich 33-year history of educating, selling, and entertaining those in Crystal Lake.

Visit the Raue Center website here

Visit the Piano Trends website here