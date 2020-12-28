Wintrust Business Lunch 12/28/20: Ilyce Glink fills in

Ilyce Glink, filling in for John Williams, to talk about everything going on in the markets and business at the end of the holiday season.

This week on Wintrust Business Lunch Ilyce answered all your business calls regarding the next steps as unemployment benefits, stimulus checks and more.

Plus, WGN Radio Reporter Amy Guth joins the conversation to talk about the new Wonder Woman movie and how COVID-19 has affected normal movie-going rates.

Keep the conversation going with Ilyce Glink on her website at thinkglink.com