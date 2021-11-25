When Harry Met Rehab: Frasier’s Dan (Bulldog) Butler and Melissa (Little House on the Prairie) Gilbert Come to Town!

This week, Paul goes behind the curtain with the beloved stars of a new World Premiere: When Harry Met Rehab. Written by Chicago’s Very Own Harry Teinowitz and Spike Manton, a comedy based loosely on the real-life experiences of the Chicago sports radio personality. The show stars Dan Butler, best known as Bob “Bulldog” Briscoe for the run of the series Frasier, and Melissa Gilbert, so well known as Laura Ingalls on “Little House on the Prairie.” They talk about the show which is described as a comedy that takes sobriety seriously along with a look back on their careers. But it’s not just the Frasier and Little House conversations you’d expect to hear. They discuss other parts of their careers and life you might not know about. A really interesting and fun interview to get Chicago ready for this new World Premiere running at the Greenhouse Theater at 2257 N. Lincoln Ave, from November 24th thru January 30th. Tickets can be purchased at www.whenharrymetrehab.com.

