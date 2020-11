Looking to dive deeper into the world of Elton John? Fans can look forward to the new "Jewel Box" coming Friday, November 13th. Chock full of B-sides, rarities and deep cuts, it's an exciting opportunity to experience previously unheard material.

Elton John superfan Jim Turano joins John Landecker to talk about the new set, how he met Elton John and a special game of foosball at the Playboy Mansion.