Chicago Blackhawks head coach Luke Richardson calls players during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Edmonton Oilers in Chicago, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. The Oilers won 6-5. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
WGN’s own Joe Brand talks about the Blackhawk’s surprising season
by: Julian Saldierna
by: Julian Saldierna
Steve Dale is joined by WGN’s own Joe Brand as he offers his perspective and breaks down the latest Blackhawks games. It has been a tumultuous season for the Blackhawks so far under their new head coach, Luke Richardson.
