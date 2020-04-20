WGN Radio Theatre #465:Our Miss Brooks, Night Beat, Casey, Crime Photographer, Duffy’s Tavern, Whitehall and Yours Truly, Johnny Dollar.

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf are bringing you five of the best hours from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre for April 18th, 2020. First up we have “Our Miss Brooks: The Frog” Starring: Eve Arden; (02-20-48). Next up is a classic episode from “Night Beat” titled “Number 13” Starring Frank Lovejoy; (03-06-50). Our third episode is: “Casey, Crime Photographer: Gentle Stranger” Starring: Staats Cottsworth; (04-24-47). Then we have “Duffy’s Tavern” w/ guest, Carol Landis and starring Ed Gardner; (04-11-44). Lastly, a classic episode from “Whitehall 1212” titled “Murder of Little Phillip Avery” Starring Wyllis Cooper; (01-27-52). And, in each hour we played each part of the 1955 five part series called “Yours Truly, Johnny Dollar: The McCormack Matter” Starring: Bob Bailey.

