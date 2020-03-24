WGN Radio Theatre #461: The Shadow, The Jack Benny Program, Gunsmoke, Boston Blackie, Richard Diamond, Private Detective & Yours Truly, Johnny Dollar

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf are bringing you five of the best hours from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre for March 21, 2020. First up we have “The Shadow: Death Stalks the Shadow” Starring: Bill Johnson and Agnes Moorehead; (10-9-38). Next up is a classic episode from “The Jack Benny Program” titled “Last Show of the Season” Starring Jack Benny and the gang; (06-04-44). Our third episode is: “Gunsmoke: Westbound” Starring: William Conrad; (01-03-53). “Boston Blackie: The Rockwell Diamond” Starring: Dick Kollmar; (08-27-46) will be our fourth episode of the night. Our next episode of the night will be “Richard Diamond, Private Detective: William Carter Loses His Memory” Starring: Dick Powell; (11-26-49). And, in each hour we played each part of the 1959 five part series called “Yours Truly, Johnny Dollar: Tears of Night Matter” Starring: Bob Bailey.

Part 1:

Part 2:

Have questions about a specific show or wish to comment, like us on Facebook at: Facebook.com/WGNRadioTheatre and follow us on Twitter at: Twitter.com/WGNRadioTheatre