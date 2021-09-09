One of the country’s leading voices on Emergency Preparedness and the Director of Disaster Services for Feeding America, Vince Davis joins Dane Neal live on WGN. Hear as Vince shares the important work of Feeding America and the support for member food banks and those in need. Listen as Vince talks about the hurricane relief efforts going on in Louisiana and the recent floods in New York and New Jersey as well as the general increase in disasters over the years. Vince also reflects on preparedness in general as we head into the 20th Anniversary of the 911 attacks and how America came together then, but seems to be falling father apart in crisis today.
For more information on ways to support the essential work of Feeding America go to www.FeedingAmerica.org and to see more about Vince Davis and to connect on all things Emergency Preparedness check out www.PreparednessMatters.net
Vince Davis on Present Day Disasters, FOOD and The FUTURE of Preparedness, from 911 to Now
