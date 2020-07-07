Tim Scheer Shares Shake N Bake BBQ and the REAL Way to make “Rockin Ribs” This Summer!

Star Pitmaster, BBQ League co-founder and reigning BBQ FITE Klub Grand Champion Tim Scheer joins Dane On The Road to talk summer grilling and smoking. Hear as Tim tells listeners how to make competition quality ribs for family and friends and tips to take you Backyard BBQ to the next level. Tim fill us in on the Tyson Rockin Ribs experience and ways listeners can get a special deal on meat at their local Target all summer long!



For more information on Tim, Shake N Bake BBQ and the inspiration from the BBQ League check out their Facebook AND https://www.thebbqleague.com/