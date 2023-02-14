Dobra Bielinski knows Paczki. Her Delightful Pastries bakery is one of Chicago’s favorite spots to load up on the traditional Fat Tuesday treat. In the audio clip below, she tells WGN’s Steve Alexander the proper Polish way to pronounce Paczki, both singular and plural. However you say it, they are delicious: essentially fried dough filled with flavored cream and topped with powdered sugar. There are the traditional standards as well as creative variations on the pastry depending on where you buy them. Delightful Pastries, located in Jefferson Park at 5927 W. Lawrence Avenue, has developed some of its own signature Paczki, including a few made with alcohol, “Drunken Paczki,” such as Kentucky Moonshine and Lemon Curd. Dobra is celebrating 25 years in business this year.

