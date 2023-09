On this airing of Let’s Get Legal, Jon is joined by the attorneys at Theriault Booth. Jeffrey Theriault, Ryan Theriault, and Gregory Booth join Jon Hansen to discuss the process of starting a claim, what to do if your employee doesn’t pay, and more! The group also answers questions from the listeners. For more information, you can reach them at 630-526-4242.

