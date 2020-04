Harvey's "The Rest of the Story" will air on Bob Sirott Show, weekdays, 5am - 9am

Legendary broadcaster Paul Harvey, a familiar and trusted voice beloved by millions across the country, returns to the airwaves once again on WGN Radio beginning Monday, April 27, for a limited time. The station will air Harvey's program "The Rest of the Story" on the Bob Sirott Show, heard weekdays 5am - 9am.