The Latest: Minnesota leaders say aggressive approach helped

Protesters run as police officers fire rubber bullets during a protest over the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man in police custody in Minneapolis, in Los Angeles, Saturday, May 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

The Latest on the death in Minneapolis of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man who pleaded for air as a white police officer pressed a knee on his neck:

___

MINNEAPOLIS — Officials in Minnesota say a more aggressive approach helped prevent another night of dangerous and damaging violence in Minneapolis from protests over the death of George Floyd.

The state poured thousands more National Guard soldiers into a response that came after repeated days of arson, property damage and looting on the city’s south side.

Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington says law enforcement tried to move quickly to break up groups of protesters who ignored an 8 p.m. curfew that was in place for the first time.

Gov. Tim Walz called restoring order the first step toward addressing the systemic problems that contributed to the death of Floyd, who died after a police officer pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck for several minutes. Walz said the curfew will remain in place for at least one more day.

___

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz says state authorities were hit by cyber attackers before law enforcement launched operations Saturday to clear protests.

Walz described the incident as a “a very sophisticated denial of service attack” and said it was executed on “all computers.” He did not offer additional details.

Walz pointed to the hack as evidence that unrest in his state in recent days has been stoked by coordinated, outside groups trying to sow mayhem.

“That’s not somebody sitting in their basement,” he told reporters. “That’s pretty sophisticated.”

Minnesota authorities say 20% of those arrested had out-of-state addresses.

___

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police say a second person has died after several shootings happened during downtown violence that started Saturday and extended into early Sunday.

One of the deadly shootings happened late Saturday and the second about 2:30 a.m. Sunday, but city police say no officers were involved.

What led up to those deaths wasn’t immediately clear, said Patrolman Michael Hewitt, a police spokesman.

“We don’t have any way to link them, at this time, to any type of protest or anything,” Hewitt said Sunday. “We don’t know if they are separate incidents or really what they are.”

Protests became dangerous for a second straight night in Indianapolis as windows of numerous buildings were broken, people entered some stores and stole items and officers deployed tear gas. Fire badly damaged a pharmacy and fires burned in several large dumpsters pushed into streets.

___

NEW YORK — New York City officials are looking for a peaceful way forward after three days of protests against police brutality that left police cars burned and led to the arrest of hundreds of people.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said he wasn’t considering a curfew after largely peaceful protests around the city Saturday gave way to scattered clashes between police and protesters later in the evening.

Demonstrators smashed shop windows, threw objects at officers, torched and battered police vehicles and blocked roads.

New York City police said 345 people were arrested, 33 officers were injured and 27 police vehicles were damaged.

Cleanup was under way Sunday morning in New York City, which is still under a lockdown enacted two months ago when it became the U.S. epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic.

On the Brooklyn block where two police cruisers lurched into a crowd of demonstrators Saturday, knocking several to the ground, the only sign of the previous night’s disturbance was a small pile of glass shards in the street.

___

Businesses in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh began to clean up Sunday after peaceful protests over George Floyd’s death turned into a night of destruction in the two cities and others throughout the country.

In Philadelphia, business owners, workers and volunteers were sweeping up broken glass and boarding up smashed windows in blocks near Philadelphia’s City Hall even as people could still be seen emerging from broken-into stores carrying bags.

Crews were also cleaning up anti-police and other graffiti scrawled on the walls of Philadelphia’s City Hall.

Both cities implemented citywide curfews that were to be in effect Sunday night as well. Gov. Tom Wolf signed a disaster emergency declaration authorizing the adjutant general of the state National Guard and the Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner to activate personnel to help cities.

In Philadelphia, police said 100 people had been arrested as of early Sunday, including 43 for burglary and one for assault on a police officer. Police said 13 officers were injured, including a bike officer whose leg was broken when he was run over by suspect fleeing in a vehicle with stolen items from a business.

In Pittsburgh, the public safety department said 43 adults and one juvenile were arrested during the Saturday mayhem. Four police officers were injured but all had been discharged from local hospitals.

___

CHICAGO — Volunteers are cleaning up broken glass and debris in downtown Chicago after a night of tense protests nationwide over George Floyd’s death.

Demonstrations that started out peacefully Saturday gave way to violence and destruction around the city, prompting Mayor Lori Lightfoot to order a 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew indefinitely and city officials to raise bridges to limit access to Chicago’s business core.

At least four people were shot amid the chaos, including one fatally. Chicago police say there were “multiple” arrests, but could not immediately offer more specific details.

___

WASHINGTON — Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms says she doesn’t have confidence in the U.S. Justice Department to fully investigate the recent killing of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia as a civil rights crime.

Bottoms tells CBS’ “Face the Nation” she is hopeful that appropriate charges will be brought and prosecuted if not by the Justice Department then the state of Georgia.

Arbery was killed Feb. 23 when a white father and son armed themselves and pursued the 25-year-old black man after spotting him running in their neighborhood. More than two months passed before Gregory McMichael, 64, and Travis McMichael, 34, were arrested on charges of felony murder and aggravated assault.

Bottoms said Sunday: “I don’t have faith in this Justice Department, but if this Justice Department does what it was created to do, then justice will be served. But we also have the backstop of the state of Georgia.”

___

WASHINGTON — The mayors of Washington D.C. and Atlanta say President Donald Trump should start showing leadership on race relations following the death of George Floyd — or consider not saying anything at all.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser chided Trump for tweets over the weekend in which he said the Secret Service was ready to send “vicious dogs” on protesters outside the White House. She says government and communities need to acknowledge the hurt and anger people are feeling, not “hearken to the segregationist part of our country.”

Floyd, a black man, died last week after an arresting officer in Minneapolis pushed his knee into his neck while he was on the ground handcuffed.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms says Trump needs to show a “genuine care and concern for our communities.”

Pointing to his past comments following deadly white supremacist protests in Charlottesville, Virginia, Bottoms says Trump is again making the situation worse by threatening military action to quell protests.

She says: “He should just sometimes stop talking.”

Bowser and Bottoms appeared on NBC, and Bottoms also spoke on CBS.

___

MINNEAPOLIS — People gathered Sunday morning with brooms and flowers at the intersection where George Floyd was killed.

After police dispersed the crowd on Saturday night with tear gas, many said it was important to come back and protect what they called a “sacred space.” The intersection was blocked with the traffic cones while a ring of flowers was laid out.

Angela Conley, the county commissioner for district 4, showed up shortly after curfew was over to clean up, saying that police had trampled flowers and photos of Floyd.

“The community needs healing and what happened last night only exacerbated the pain that’s been felt,” she said of police action.

Conley felt the demonstrations and confrontations with police would continue until the other three officers on scene when Floyd was killed were arrested and prosecuted.

“We’ll continue to have this militarized presence in our community until justice is done,” she said.

Meanwhile, a church located at the intersection set up chairs for an outdoor service.

Tracy Gordon, who is part of the ministry team at the church called Worldwide Outreach for Christ, said, “I feel it is very important to bring some hope to the community and let everyone know that God is in control.”

___

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison says he’s “standing behind the process at this point,” when asked about calls to appoint him as a special prosecutor in the George Floyd case.

Floyd’s family, as well as several Minneapolis City Council members, have called on Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to hand the case to Ellison, who is black. The council members say they do not believe Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman, who is white, has the public trust necessary for the job. Freeman has charged now-fired officer Derek Chauvin with third-degree murder in Floyd’s death. The council members say Freeman waited too long in bringing charges.

In an interview on Fox News Sunday, Ellison avoided criticizing Freeman and suggested additional charges and additional defendants may be added to the case.

“I don’t want anyone to conclude that these are all the charges that are going to be there,” he said, as he repeated calls for patience “if you want to make sure that this case results in a successful prosecution.”

___

MADISON, Wis. — Hundreds of volunteers gathered early Sunday morning in downtown Madison, Wisconsin, to clean up damage from a night of violence that included setting a police squad car on fire, looting and breaking windows at dozens of stores and an art museum.

More than a thousand people gathered for a peaceful protest Saturday afternoon, but a smaller group of around 150 turned violent later, throwing rocks at police, who were in riot gear and fired tear gas to disperse the crowd.

Police said Sunday that 75 stores were damaged or looted overnight and three people were arrested. One police officer was injured, but protective equipment prevented more serious injuries, acting Police Chief Victor Wahl said in a blog post.

One Madison police cruiser was broken into, driven a short distance, then set on fire, police said. Two rifles were stolen from the car, police said.

A Madison police armored rescue vehicle was hit by a bullet and multiple small fires were set and extinguished in the area.

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway declared a state of emergency and imposed a 9:30 p.m. Sunday curfew in downtown Madison where the violence occurred.

___

LOS ANGELES — Armed National Guard soldiers patrolled the streets of Los Angeles early Sunday as the city began cleaning up after a night of violence that saw demonstrators clash repeatedly with officers, torch police vehicles and pillage businesses.

A rare citywide curfew expired as dawn revealed broken shop windows, demolished security gates and graffiti along entire blocks.

Mayor Eric Garcetti said Saturday he asked Gov. Gavin Newsom for 500 to 700 members of the Guard to assist the 10,000 Los Angeles Police Department officers.

Garcetti said the Guard members who arrived early Sunday were summoned “to support our local response to maintain peace and safety on the streets of our city.”

___

LONDON — Thousands gathered in London’s Trafalgar Square to express their outrage over George Floyd’s death in Minnesota.

Demonstrators clapped and waved placards as they offered support to U.S. demonstrators.

The crowd gathered despite government rules barring crowds because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

___

ATLANTA — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is expanding a state of emergency to authorize the deployment of up to 3,000 National Guard troops to protests in cities across the state.

Kemp said he was prepared to send Guard soldiers to Athens, Savannah and any other Georgia cities where demonstrations were planned Sunday.

“Hopefully we don’t have to,” the Republican governor told WSB-TV late Saturday.

Kemp had already approved up to 1,500 Guardsmen to help enforce a 9 p.m. Saturday curfew in Atlanta.

Atlanta police said in a statement late Saturday they had made more than 50 arrests as protesters threw rocks at officers and broke windows in the downtown area. The curfew was imposed after demonstrations Friday night turned violent with people setting fires and smashing windows at businesses and restaurants.

“The protesters need to know we’re going to support their efforts in a peaceful, nonviolent protest,” Kemp said. “The agitators need to know that we’ll be there … to take them to jail if they’re destroying lives and property.”