Mark Carman and Jordan Bernfield are in for a jam-packed Sports Central. Northwestern women’s basketball head coach, Joe McKeown, shares his thoughts on the NCAA Tournament cancellation. WGN Radio’s Dave Eanet gives his reaction to being at the Big 10 tournament during the coronavirus scare. Dr. Bob Wright coaches through the isolation people will face during social distancing and nutrionist Karen Raden shares the best methods of keeping your immune system up.