NEOSHO, Mo. (AP) — A teacher said he resigned from a Missouri junior high school after he was told to remove a gay pride flag from his classroom and to sign a letter saying he would not discuss human sexuality or gender with his students.

John Wallis, 22, said he hung the flag and a sign that said "In This Classroom, EVERYONE Is Welcome” so his students at Neosho Junior High in southwest Missouri would know they could come to him for help, The Kansas City Star reported.