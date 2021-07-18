Sunday Standards Playlist from 07/18/21

John Williams and Producer Curtis Koch have a great selection of songs for you this week. For song suggestions email jwilliams@wgnradio.com
|Louis Armstrong
|A Kiss To Build A Dream On
|Nina Simone
|The More I See You
|Kurt Elling
|Nature Boy
|Andy Williams
|A Summer Place
|Eydie Gorme
|Something’s Gotta Give
|Burt Bachrach
|South American Getaway
|Bob Dylan
|Some Enchanted Evening
|Tony Bennet
|The Shadow Of Your Smile
|Nat King Cole
|But Beautiful
|Antonio Carlos Jobim
|Remember
|Betty Carter
|Open The Door
|Etta James
|At Last
|Etta James
|Trust In Me
|Julie London
|Can’t Get Used To Losing You
|Jamie Cullum
|Make Someone Happy
|Johnny Mathis
|The More I See You
|Susannah McCorkle
|You Go To My Head
|Barbra Streisand
|Pieces of Dreams
|Herb Alpert
|Lollipops and Roses