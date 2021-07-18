Sunday Standards Playlist from 07/18/21

John Williams and Producer Curtis Koch have a great selection of songs for you this week. For song suggestions email jwilliams@wgnradio.com

Louis ArmstrongA Kiss To Build A Dream On
Nina SimoneThe More I See You
Kurt EllingNature Boy
Andy WilliamsA Summer Place
Eydie GormeSomething’s Gotta Give
Burt BachrachSouth American Getaway
Bob DylanSome Enchanted Evening
Tony BennetThe Shadow Of Your Smile
Nat King ColeBut Beautiful
Antonio Carlos JobimRemember
Betty CarterOpen The Door
Etta JamesAt Last
Etta JamesTrust In Me
Julie LondonCan’t Get Used To Losing You
Jamie CullumMake Someone Happy
Johnny MathisThe More I See You
Susannah McCorkleYou Go To My Head
Barbra StreisandPieces of Dreams
Herb AlpertLollipops and Roses

