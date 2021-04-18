Sunday Standards Playlist for 04/18/21: Spring has sprung!

PHOTO: Sunday Standards with John Williams

Here is the playlist from Sunday Standards with John Williams from earlier tonight. Have a song request? Send them to John Williams at jwilliams@wgnradio.com

Blossom DearieA Fine Spring Morning
Blossom DearieTeach Me Tonight
Frank SinatraI’ve Got You Under My Skin
Frank Sinatra/Count BasieI Believe In You
Judy GarlandLucky Day
Chris ConnorLooking for A Boy
The Four FreshmenLonely Night In Paris
Nat King ColeSmile
Vic DamoneSomething’s Coming
Antonio Carlos JobimRemember
Peggy LeeSweet Happy Life
Paul McCartneyGet Yourself Another Fool
Meoldy GardotOver The Rainbow
James TaylorThe Nearness Of You
FeistNow At last
Herlin RileyStella By Starlight
Bing CrosbySwingin On A Star
Ben WolfeSo Lovely
Johnny MathisMaria
Judy CollinsSend In The Clowns
Tony Bennett/Amy WinehouseBody and Soul

