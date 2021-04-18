Sunday Standards Playlist for 04/18/21: Spring has sprung!

Here is the playlist from Sunday Standards with John Williams from earlier tonight. Have a song request? Send them to John Williams at jwilliams@wgnradio.com
|Blossom Dearie
|A Fine Spring Morning
|Blossom Dearie
|Teach Me Tonight
|Frank Sinatra
|I’ve Got You Under My Skin
|Frank Sinatra/Count Basie
|I Believe In You
|Judy Garland
|Lucky Day
|Chris Connor
|Looking for A Boy
|The Four Freshmen
|Lonely Night In Paris
|Nat King Cole
|Smile
|Vic Damone
|Something’s Coming
|Antonio Carlos Jobim
|Remember
|Peggy Lee
|Sweet Happy Life
|Paul McCartney
|Get Yourself Another Fool
|Meoldy Gardot
|Over The Rainbow
|James Taylor
|The Nearness Of You
|Feist
|Now At last
|Herlin Riley
|Stella By Starlight
|Bing Crosby
|Swingin On A Star
|Ben Wolfe
|So Lovely
|Johnny Mathis
|Maria
|Judy Collins
|Send In The Clowns
|Tony Bennett/Amy Winehouse
|Body and Soul