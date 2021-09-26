Sunday Standards Playlist 09/26/21

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were mostly higher Monday, but fears of further waves of coronavirus outbreaks were clouding the economic outlook for the region, tempering the rally.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 rose 0.3% to 30,35.62. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.7% to 7,393.60. South Korea's Kospi added 0.6% to 3,142.08. Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 1.2% to 24,479.52, while the Shanghai Composite shed 0.5% to 3,595.97.