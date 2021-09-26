Sunday Standards Playlist 09/26/21

Here is the playlist from Sunday Standards on Sunday September 26th! If you have a song request for John, send it to jwilliams@wgnradio.com.

The HappeningsSee You In September
Deon JacksonLove Makes The World Go Round
Diana KrallSuperstar
Melody GardotIf You Love Me
Robert KnightEverlast Love
Bob DylanWhere Are You
Paul McCartneyIm Gonna Sit Right Down and Write Myself A Letter
Sammy Davis JrSomething’s Gotta Give
Earl GrantThe End
Carmen McRaeMy Man
Harry NilssonMakin Whoopie
Terry CollierYou Don’t Care
Harry Connick JrPure Imagination/Candy Man
Jimmy DuranteA Way Of Life
Barbra StreisandHe Touched Me
SealLet’s Stay Together
Herbie HancockSummertime
Ella Fitzgerald/Louis ArmstrongIsn’t This A Lovely Day
Ben WolfeSo Lovely

