Steve Dale’s Pet World 1/2/2021 | Dr. Mark Goldstein on his book: Lions and Tigers and Hamsters

Rolling into the New Year with a legend in veterinary medicine, Dr. Mark Goldstein who reveals something very personal – yet still he is more optimistic than ever. Over his long career, he’s done it all from a zoo director to President/CEO humane societies to working with mostly cancers at Angell Memorial Hospital and in private practice treating companion animals. We discuss some anecdotes from his book, Lions and Tigers and Hamsters: What Animals Large and Small Taught Me About Life, Love, and Humanity, and we talk about life and the human animal bond.

Also, I discuss the website FearFreeHappyHomes.com and tell the story of the great camel race.