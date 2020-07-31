Rep. Kelly Cassidy shares why she wants Michael Madigan to resign

Mike Stephen gets an update on the Chicago Mobile Makers with founder Maya Bird-Murphy, talks to Dr. Donald Wuebbles of the University of Illinois about the effects of local air pollution during a pandemic, and discovers the Secret History of 1960s garage-rockers Byzantine Empire. And in the OTL Wrap Party segment, Mike and Producer Collin give their takeaways from the show. The local phase four music comes from OTL contributor Steve Krakow's band, Plastic Crimewave Syndicate!

