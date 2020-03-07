Breaking News
NCAA cancels winter and spring championships, including Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments, over coronavirus fears.
Listen Now
Roe Conn

Pinball Wizard Gary Stern: Retrotainment with the Chicago’s Stern Pro Circuit Championship Event

WGN Radio

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PHOTO: Vintage pinball game, courtesy of Dave Plier, Retail First/SS-GTibbetts

Pinball Executive Gary Stern joins Dave Plier to talk about the Stern Pro Circuit Championship Event and why pinball is bigger and better than ever. For more information, visit sternpinball.com

 

Share this story

Dave Plier Fridays 11pm-1am, Sundays 3-5am DavePlier

Dave invites high-profile guests including legendary actors, musicians, sports figures and the newsworthy for in-depth conversations every week. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular