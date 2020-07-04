Phil Manicki filling in for Dave Plier | 07.03.20 | Cooler tips during the heat wave, radio business with Rick Kaempfer and more.

Ides of March lead singer Jim Peterik leads his band in the national anthem at the Chicago White Sox baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels on Monday, June 30, 2014, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)

Host Phil Manicki fills in for Dave Plier as he kicks off the show preparing for a week of extreme heat. “Putting the the ice in the cooler first in a rookie move,” Manicki says.

Author and Erkhart Press owner Rick Kaempfer joins the conversation to reminisce on his journey through the radio industry and how it led him to where he is today.

Plus, gaming voice over actor Steve Downes talks Halo and the game’s impact on its over 100,000 players.

Phil tops of the show with Grammy award winning artist Jim Peterik.