Host Dane Neal invites John Ewert, Road America National Park and Speed's Director of Communications, to join the conversation over phone to discuss indie car racing and Road America's plans to re-open the track for fans enjoyment including free tickets for essential workers and ages 16 and under.

"This is our 65th anniversary... we are incredibly lucky to have such a gem in the midwest -- a short drive from Chicago and also a great way for the family to get away and do something fun and positive," Ewert said.