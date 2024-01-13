Mike Stephen learns about the Crossroads America project from college students Lucas Kult-Banout and Ezekiel Wells, explores the state of climate media with Mike Fourcher, and chats about local food trends in 2023 and into 2024 with Mike Gebert, the editor of Fooditor.
OTL #900: Bridging the political divide, The state of climate media, Local food in the new year
by: Mike Stephen - Outside the Loop
Outside the Loop Radio with Mike Stephen
Saturdays 5-6 a.m.